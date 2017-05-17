Back to Main page
Ukraine’s first president undergoes complex heart surgery — media

World
May 17, 5:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Doctors placed four stents in the 83-year-old patent’s coronary arteries

Ukraine’s first president, Leonid Kravchuk

© AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov, archive

© AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov, archive

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Ukraine’s first president, Leonid Kravchuk, underwent a complex heart surgery after being hospitalized with preinfarction angina on Tuesday, Ukraine’s Gordon web portal reported, citing a source close to the former president.

"He was diagnosed with preinfarction angina," the source said. "He feels well now and was already transferred to a ward."

Doctors placed four stents in the 83-year-old patent’s coronary arteries, the source said.

Kravchuk headed Ukraine from 1991 to 1991. On October 8, 1991, He was among those who put signatures under a pact that broke up the Soviet Union.

