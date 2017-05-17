Back to Main page
Death toll in Russian household gas blast rises to four

World
May 17, 5:04 UTC+3 VOLGOGRAD

The body of a young woman born in 1990 was recovered early on Wednesday

© Dmitry Rogulin/TASS

VOLGOGRAD, May 17. /TASS/. The fourth body was pulled from the rubble of a house in the Russian Volga area city of Volgograd, hit by a gas blast on Tuesday, an emergencies spokesman told TASS on Wednesday.

"The body of the fourth victim of the accident in Volgograd has been pulled out. It is a young woman born in 1990. According to preliminary information, she lived in this house," a rescue operation spokesman said.

Read also

Two killed, five injured in gas blast in Russia’s Volgograd

A spokesman for the regional emergencies service told TASS that "search effort continues on the site of the accident after the fourth body had been found and recovered."

He head of the region’s Investigative Committee department, Mikhail Muzrayev, earlier told reporters that two of the three victims were identified. One of the victims was a gas service employee, another - a female resident of the ill-fated house. The identity of the third victim is still being established.

The explosion occurred on the afternoon of May 16, on the first floor of a four-storey brick apartment house. Twelve apartments were destroyed. Part of the building’s outer wall collapsed. Four people died, 11 were injured, 40 were evacuated from the house. Safety violations are seen as the most likely cause of the accident.

