Protestors clash outside Turkish Ambassador’s home in Washington

St. Petersburg football arena not world’s most expensive — deputy governorSport May 17, 0:59
Kiev’s blocking of Russian Web pages is about national security — NATOWorld May 16, 23:35
Gazprom-Media CEO expects World Cup TV rights issue to be solved soonSport May 16, 23:33
Russia’s Sharapova denied wildcard for 2017 French Open as she makes global comebackSport May 16, 21:09
Markus Ederer of German Foreign Ministry nominated new EU ambassador to RussiaWorld May 16, 20:14
US pauses unstoppable Russia at 2017 IIHF World Championship with 5-3 victorySport May 16, 19:43
Human rights chief concerned over scale of illegal migration in RussiaSociety & Culture May 16, 19:26
Russia’s Mail.ru Group may lose 25 mln Ukrainian users because of Kiev sanctionsBusiness & Economy May 16, 19:04
Moscow slams Ukraine’s ban on Russian military valor symbol as anti-democratic moveRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 16, 18:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, May 17. /TASS/. At least nine people were injured as supporters and opponents of the incumbent Turkish government clashed outside the Turkish Ambassador’s home in Washington on Tuesday evening.
The unrest broke out hours after Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, met with US President Donald Trump during his visit to the United States. It was not immediately clear which side was the first to attack.
The protests erupted outside the Turkish Ambassador's Residence on the 1600 block of 23rd Street NW, on Sheridan Circle, which houses many diplomatic missions. The Turkish Embassy is located nearby, although not connected directly with the ambassador’s home.
A TASS correspondent reported from the scene that the area was cordoned off by police and closed for traffic. Police cars, fire engines and ambulance vehicles are seen in the area.
According to city authorities, nine people were injured, two of them seriously.