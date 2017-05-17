Protestors clash outside Turkish Ambassador’s home in Washington

WASHINGTON, May 17. /TASS/. At least nine people were injured as supporters and opponents of the incumbent Turkish government clashed outside the Turkish Ambassador’s home in Washington on Tuesday evening.

The unrest broke out hours after Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, met with US President Donald Trump during his visit to the United States. It was not immediately clear which side was the first to attack.

The protests erupted outside the Turkish Ambassador's Residence on the 1600 block of 23rd Street NW, on Sheridan Circle, which houses many diplomatic missions. The Turkish Embassy is located nearby, although not connected directly with the ambassador’s home.

A TASS correspondent reported from the scene that the area was cordoned off by police and closed for traffic. Police cars, fire engines and ambulance vehicles are seen in the area.

According to city authorities, nine people were injured, two of them seriously.