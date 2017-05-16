Back to Main page
Kiev’s blocking of Russian Web pages is about national security — NATO

World
May 16, 23:35 UTC+3

"The Ukrainian government has made clear that this decree is an issue of security, not one of freedom of speech," NATO said

BRUSSELS, May 16. /TASS/. NATO believes that Ukraine’s decision to block Russian-language internet resources used by the majority of its population is a matter of national security and has nothing to di with freedom of speech, a NATO official told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian government has made clear that this decree is an issue of security, not one of freedom of speech. NATO works with Ukraine to strengthen its reforms, including in the fields of democracy, the rule of law and human rights. Freedom of speech is covered by this dialogue. We have trust in Ukraine’s commitment to its international obligations and the system of checks and balances in place in Ukraine," he said.

