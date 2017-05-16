Moscow bewildered at ICTY’s refusal to release Mladic for medical treatment in Russia

Russia’s Sharapova denied wildcard for 2017 French Open as she makes global comebackSport May 16, 21:09
Markus Ederer of German Foreign Ministry nominated new EU ambassador to RussiaWorld May 16, 20:14
US pauses unstoppable Russia at 2017 IIHF World Championship with 5-3 victorySport May 16, 19:43
Human rights chief concerned over scale of illegal migration in RussiaSociety & Culture May 16, 19:26
Russia’s Mail.ru Group may lose 25 mln Ukrainian users because of Kiev sanctionsBusiness & Economy May 16, 19:04
Moscow slams Ukraine’s ban on Russian military valor symbol as anti-democratic moveRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 16, 18:46
Kiev’s sanctions are aimed against Ukrainians themselves — YandexBusiness & Economy May 16, 18:21
More than 50 Baltic Fleet warships conduct maritime drills in Russia's westMilitary & Defense May 16, 18:11
Russia to create its own LNG production technology by 2020-2022Business & Economy May 16, 18:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday is bewildered at the refusal of the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in The Hague to temporarily release the former commander of the Bosnian Serbs’ forces, General Ratko Mladic, for a course of medical treatment in Russia.
"The refusal to transfer the Serb for medical treatment is quite illustrative of The Hague’s justice. Previously, the ICTY used to sanction temporary release of convicts on much less weighty grounds. So, the tribunal’s decision and its arguments can cause nothing but bewilderment," the ministry said.