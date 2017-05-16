Moscow bewildered at ICTY’s refusal to release Mladic for medical treatment in Russia

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday is bewildered at the refusal of the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in The Hague to temporarily release the former commander of the Bosnian Serbs’ forces, General Ratko Mladic, for a course of medical treatment in Russia.

"The refusal to transfer the Serb for medical treatment is quite illustrative of The Hague’s justice. Previously, the ICTY used to sanction temporary release of convicts on much less weighty grounds. So, the tribunal’s decision and its arguments can cause nothing but bewilderment," the ministry said.