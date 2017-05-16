Markus Ederer of German Foreign Ministry nominated new EU ambassador to Russia

BRUSSELS, May 16. /TASS/. Markus Ederer of the German Foreign Ministry has been appointed the European Union’s new ambassador to Russia, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Tuesday.

"Markus Ederer has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Russia. He is currently serving as State Secretary of the Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany," the EEAS said.

Ederer was among 41 new heads of European Union delegations worldwide nominated by Federica Mogherini, EU High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. "They will be formally appointed after the receipt of agrements," the EEAS said.