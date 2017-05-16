430 Russian citizens serving sentences in Ukraine — Russian human rights chief

US pauses unstoppable Russia at 2017 IIHF World Championship with 5-3 group stage winSport May 16, 19:43
Russia’s Mail.ru Group may lose 25 mln Ukrainian users because of Kiev sanctionsBusiness & Economy May 16, 19:04
Moscow slams Ukraine’s ban on Russian military valor symbol as anti-democratic moveRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 16, 18:46
Kiev’s sanctions are aimed against Ukrainians themselves — YandexBusiness & Economy May 16, 18:21
More than 50 Baltic Fleet warships conduct maritime drills in Russia's westMilitary & Defense May 16, 18:11
Russia to create its own LNG production technology by 2020-2022Business & Economy May 16, 18:03
Russian scientists learn how to ‘squeeze’ more disease-fighting nutrients from grapesScience & Space May 16, 17:47
Kiev court dismisses Gazprom’s appeal against $6.4 bln penaltyBusiness & Economy May 16, 17:38
Ukraine’s parliament outlaws Russian military valor symbolWorld May 16, 17:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. As many as 430 Russian citizens are serving sentences in Ukraine, Russia’s human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova said in an annual report published by the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily on Tuesday.
"On the basis of contacts with Ukrainian ombudswoman V.V. Lutkovskaya, we received complete lists of Russian nationals convicted by Ukrainian courts and serving their sentences in Ukraine. According to information referred by the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (parliament) human rights ombudsperson, the overall number of such people is 430," the document says.