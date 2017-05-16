Back to Main page
430 Russian citizens serving sentences in Ukraine — Russian human rights chief

World
May 16, 19:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. As many as 430 Russian citizens are serving sentences in Ukraine, Russia’s human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova said in an annual report published by the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily on Tuesday.

"On the basis of contacts with Ukrainian ombudswoman V.V. Lutkovskaya, we received complete lists of Russian nationals convicted by Ukrainian courts and serving their sentences in Ukraine. According to information referred by the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (parliament) human rights ombudsperson, the overall number of such people is 430," the document says.

