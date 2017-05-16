Two killed, five injured in gas blast in Russia’s Volgograd

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. A gas explosion in a residential house in southwestern Russia’s Volgograd has killed at least two people and injured another five, the emergency medicine center told TASS on Tuesday.

The explosion occurred in the four-storey building when "gas services were working there," the emergencies ministry’s local department said. One entrance of the house was destroyed.

According to preliminary reports, the blast was caused by a natural gas leak during repair works, a source told TASS.

Firefighters and rescuers are working at the scene. Some 10 apartments have been destroyed, the emergencies services said.