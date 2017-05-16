Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN Security Council threatens DPRK with new sanctions for missile tests

World
May 16, 3:10 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

On May 14, the DPRK did a new - and successful - launch of a ballistic missile

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, May 16. /TASS/. The UN Security Council has condemned a yet another missile test held by North Korea and has again threatened with new sanctions against Pyongyang if it continues its provocative actions.

More news on
UKRAINE CRISIS
© Sergey Fadeichev / TASS

Russian, German top diplomats agree to continue Normandy-format efforts

Over 100 witnesses to testify in high treason case against Ukraine’s Yanukovich

Diplomat lashes out at Kiev for trying to blot out 2014 Odessa tragedy from public memory

"The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the most recent ballistic missile launches conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on 28 April and 13 May 2017," the council members said in a press release for the media.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their utmost concern over the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s highly destabilizing behavior and flagrant and provocative defiance of the Security Council by conducting these ballistic missile launches in violation of its international obligations under United Nations Security Council resolutions (…)," the Security Council said.

"The members of the Security Council vowed to fully implement all measures imposed on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea by the Security Council and strongly urge all other Member States to do so in an expeditious and serious manner," the press release.

"The members of the Security Council agreed that the Security Council would continue to closely monitor the situation and take further significant measures including sanctions, in line with the Council’s previously expressed determination," the Security Council said.

On May 14 (May 13 EDT in the U.S.), the DPRK did a new - and successful - launch of a ballistic missile. The Hwasong-12 missile launched from the area of Kuson, northwestern Phyongan-bukto (North Pyongan) province covered a distance of 787 km, reaching an altitude of 2,111 km as reported by DPRK media reports and landing near the coast of Japan.

UN Security Council’s resolutions strictly forbid any activity on developing nuclear weapons and delivery vehicles on the part of the DPRK. Pyongyang does not recognize the document and says it has all the rights for strengthening its defense capabilities on the background of Washington’s hostile policies.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov bewildered over media hype about photos of his meeting with Trump
2
First armored army in west Russia receives modernized T-72B3 tanks
3
Russia not the one to be afraid of anything — Putin
4
Ukrainian radical ultra-nationalists assault, shoot taxi driver for speaking Russian
5
Russian missile warning systems tracked North Korea’s missile launch
6
The world's most legendary tanks
7
What Krypton fighter jets can do to protect Russia’s Arctic
TOP STORIES
Реклама