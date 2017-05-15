United Nations points to increasing number of fatalities in eastern Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, May 15. /TASS/. A total of 178 civilians have been killed or suffered injuries as a result of the conflict in eastern Ukraine since March 1, 2017, while the total number of victims has exceeded 2,000, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a bulletin published on May 15.

"Despite multiple efforts to adhere to ceasefire agreements, daily hostilities continued to trigger more needs and caused additional casualties," the bulletin reads. According to the OCHA, "with no immediate ending in sight, the conflict continues to exacerbate the daily lives of thousands of people living on both sides of the ‘contact line’, deepening their dependence on external aid, and flattening hopes for a normal life." "The trend of increased civilian casualties continues. Since March to 14 May 2017, OHCHR verified 178 civilian casualties (35 deaths and 143 injuries). The agency estimates that total number of civilians killed since the start of the conflict (14 April 2014 to 14 May 2017) to be over 2,000 people, while number of civilian injuries is estimated at 7,000-9,000 people," the bulletin adds.

According to the OCHA, "most casualties were caused by shelling, mines and explosive remnants of war." "In addition, significant damages caused to housing and critical infrastructure, such as electricity, water, hospitals and schools, further compounded the needs of the people living in and along the areas of hostilities," the bulletin says.