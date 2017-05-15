Russian emergencies minister points to complex flood situation in 11 regions

Merkel says Germany, France plan to closely cooperate in critical timesWorld May 15, 21:30
IRKUTSK, May 15. /TASS/. Eleven Russian regions have been facing a complex flood situation, Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov said.
"As for the fight against floods, as many as 59 settlements in 27 regions remain flooded. The situation is particularly complex in 11 regions, the Tyumen region has been hit hard by the natural disaster. However, 584 people have been timely resettled, temporary accommodation centers have been set up, steps have been taken to strengthen dams," the minister said at a meeting chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
According to Puchkov, in the past 24 hours, two dam breaks were prevented. "We have protected the Tyumen-Ishim federal highway from being washed out, but we continue to monitor the situation," the minister said.
"The floods are moving north and east. We have been paying attention to providing assistance to people in the flooded areas," Puchkov added.