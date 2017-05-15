No political context behind May 12 cyber attack - Russian expert

Merkel says Germany, France plan to closely cooperate in critical timesWorld May 15, 21:30
Russian Foreign Ministry: Georgia continues provocations undermining normalization effortsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 15, 21:11
Court rejects complaint against termination of proceedings in St. Isaac’s Cathedral caseSociety & Culture May 15, 20:12
Russia receives ‘Fan-ID’ applications for 2017 Confederations Cup from over 100 countriesSport May 15, 19:54
First armored army in west Russia receives modernized T-72B3 tanksMilitary & Defense May 15, 19:26
Russia’s legendary Kruzenshtern windjammer calls at Norway’s Larvik portWorld May 15, 18:21
Scientists uncover new evidence showing mankind not at fault for mammoths’ extinctionScience & Space May 15, 18:08
Islamic State militants shell Syria’s Deir ez-Zor — mediaWorld May 15, 16:50
Russia is developing artificial intelligence for military and civilian dronesMilitary & Defense May 15, 16:45
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. There is no political context behind the global WannaCry cyber virus attack of May 12, a Russian expert said on Monday.
"I don’t think there is any political implications behind such attacks," Artyom Sychev, a deputy chief of the Russian Central Bank’s cyber security department, said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.
He said that the attack’s methods indicate that it was not well-prepared. Otherwise, in his words, "more serious problems would have followed."
Numerous ransomware attacks were reported worldwide on May 12, 2017. Around 45,000 cyber attacks were made using a virus that infects computer files and extorts ransom to unblock them. Most attempts to infect computers were registered in Russia targeting computer networks of Russia’s emergencies and interior ministries, Megafon and Vimpelcom mobile operators, Russian Railways Co, Russia’s biggest lender Sberbank and other banks.