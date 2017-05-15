Back to Main page
Russia’s legendary Kruzenshtern windjammer calls at Norway’s Larvik port

World
May 15, 18:21 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

The Kruzenshtern will stay in Norway until May 18

© Sergei Konkov/TAS

KALININGRAD, May 15. /TASS/. Russia’s legendary windjammer Kruzenshtern, which is on its first training voyage of the year, on Monday called at the Norwegian port of Larvik where it will take part in celebrations on the occasion of Norway’s Constitution Day marked on May 17.

"The Kruzenshtern barque has called at Larvik at the invitation of the port’s administration to take part in celebrations of the Norwegian Constitution Day which is marked on May 17," Irina Obraztsova, a spokeswoman for the Baltic State Academy of the Fishing Fleet, the owner of the ship, told TASS.

The Kruzenshtern will stay in Norway until May 18. The program of the visit has not yet been finally agreed but, according to Obraztsova, it is known already now that the ship will be open for general public over its stay in Larvik.

After Norway, the Kruzenshtern will visit Belgium’s Antwerp where it will stay from May 23 to 24, 2017.

The ship sailed off for the first out three voyages planned for this year from Russia’s westernmost port city of Kaliningrad on April 25 to return on June 4. She has already visited Poland’s Swinoujsce and Germany’s Hamburg, where she took part in one of Europe’s biggest naval festivals dedicated to the city port’s birthday.

The Kruzenshtern, a four-masted barque, was built in 1926 at Geestemnde in Bremerhaven, Germany and was given the Italian name of the Padua (after the Italian city). She was surrendered to the Soviet Union in 1946 as war reparation and renamed after the early 19th century Baltic German explorer in Russian service, Adam Johann Krusenstern (1770-1846). She is now a Russian Navy sail training ship. Of the four remaining Flying P-Liners, the former Padua is the only one still in use, mainly for training purposes, with her homeports in Kaliningrad (formerly Koenigsberg) and Murmansk. After the Sedov, another former German ship, she is the largest traditional sailing vessel still in operation. Over its 90-year history, along with participating and winning various international regattas and races, the Kruzenshtern has made two round-the-globe voyages and a trans-Atlantic expedition, covering an overall distance of 1.3 million nautical miles.

Navy
In other media
