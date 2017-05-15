Back to Main page
Japan to push for new UN sanctions if North Korea carries out nuclear test

World
May 15, 17:08 UTC+3 TOKYO

North Korea’s KCNA news agency reported a successful launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sunday

TOKYO, May 15. /TASS/. Japan will insist on slapping new sanctions of the UN Security Council on North Korea if Pyongyang conducts another nuclear test, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told national television on Monday.

"If a nuclear test is carried out, in its turn Japan will insist on adopting a new resolution of the UN Security Council envisaging additional sanctions," Abe stressed at the Japanese government’s meeting.

North Korea’s KCNA news agency reported a successful launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sunday. The missile flew 787 km and fell into the Sea of Japan, and its altitude reached 2,111 km.

According to the Japanese government’s data, North Korea fired the ballistic missile from the area north-west of the town of Kusong. Last time Pyongyang test-fired a medium-range ballistic missile from that region was in February this year.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula began to grow in early 2016 when North Korea conducted a nuclear test and after that launched a ballistic missile carrying a satellite. In September 2016, Pyongyang carried out another nuclear test, while more than 20 missiles were test-fired during the year. Regular missile tests continued this year.

Situation on the Korean Peninsula
