Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Islamic State militants shell Syria’s Deir ez-Zor — media

World
May 15, 16:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The provincial center of Deir ez-Zor, home to some 200,000 people, has been under siege since 2014

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

Read also
Valeriy Sharifulin and Syrian soldiers

Personal stories from the frontlines

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. At least 20 civilians were wounded as militants of the Islamic State terrorist group shelled residential areas in eastern Syria’s Deir ez-Zor, the SANA news agency reported on Monday.

Terrorists fired many shells at the quarters of al-Joura and al-Qosour, where 15 people, mostly women and children, were injured. Another five people were wounded during the shelling of the Harabesh neighborhood.

The provincial center of Deir ez-Zor, home to some 200,000 people, has been under siege since 2014. The city quarters, defended by the Syrian army and militias, are constantly subjected to shellings. The IS militants have also encircled a military airfield, the major stronghold of government forces.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia not the one to be afraid of anything — Putin
2
Russia is developing advanced medium class drone
3
Islamic State militants shell Syria’s Deir ez-Zor — media
4
Virtual battlefield for robots and drones developed in Russia
5
Beijing and Moscow to pour roughly $15 bln into developing Far East
6
Putin approves Russian economic security strategy until 2030
7
Japan to push for new UN sanctions if North Korea carries out nuclear test
TOP STORIES
Реклама