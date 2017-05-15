Islamic State militants shell Syria’s Deir ez-Zor — media

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. At least 20 civilians were wounded as militants of the Islamic State terrorist group shelled residential areas in eastern Syria’s Deir ez-Zor, the SANA news agency reported on Monday.

Terrorists fired many shells at the quarters of al-Joura and al-Qosour, where 15 people, mostly women and children, were injured. Another five people were wounded during the shelling of the Harabesh neighborhood.

The provincial center of Deir ez-Zor, home to some 200,000 people, has been under siege since 2014. The city quarters, defended by the Syrian army and militias, are constantly subjected to shellings. The IS militants have also encircled a military airfield, the major stronghold of government forces.