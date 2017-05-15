Edouard Philippe takes office as new French prime minister

PARIS, May 15. /TASS/. Center-right Edouard Philippe, Mayor of the northwestern French city of Havre, has taken office as the country’s Prime Minister. The ceremony was held on Monday at Hotel Matignon, the official Paris residence of the prime minister of France.

Philippe has taken over from his predecessor Bernard Cazeneuve.

Philippe, 46, is the first center-right member in the team of the new French President Emmanuel Macron. His En Marche! movement claims to be centrist and mainly consists of former members of the Socialist Party and Francois Bayrou’s Democratic Movement. Last week, the movement released a list of 428 candidates who will participate in June’s parliamentary election. The list does not contain a single member of the current center-right opposition. The movement will have to come up with another 149 names by Wednesday.

The new French cabinet will work for about a month as in early June, parliamentary election will be held leading to the cabinet’s resignation. The outcome of the upcoming election will show if Emmanuel Macron will enjoy a parliamentary majority in the next five years to implement his political program.