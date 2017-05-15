Back to Main page
Meeting of Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine to be held in Minsk

World
May 15, 4:04 UTC+3 MINSK

In recent time, the Minsk negotiations focus on discussing security tasks, exchanging prisoners, as well as reacting only to the most acute problems of life support for the population

MINSK, May 15. /TASS/. The next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the conflict in Donbass will be held on Monday in Minsk.

In recent time, the Minsk negotiations focus on discussing security tasks, exchanging prisoners, as well as reacting only to the most acute problems of life support for the population. Constructive decisions were made in March and April on a number of these issues, but none of them was fully implemented, so none of the topics is removed from the agenda.

The agreement on cease-fire on the eve of Easter significantly reduced the number of shooting attacks, but did not stop the fire definitively. Verification of the prisoners, which the parties agreed to hold before May 15, was not fully implemented, and representatives of the proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic announced their intention to raise this issue again at a regular meeting in Minsk. Because of Kiev's decision to stop supplying water to the Lugansk People's Republic, the issues of water supply for the Republic will be discussed again.

