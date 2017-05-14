Back to Main page
UN Security Council to discuss North Korea’s missile test on May 16 - source

World
May 14, 21:35 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

According to the source, the meeting was requested by the United States and Japan

UNITED NATIONS, May 14. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will hold a closed-door meeting on May 16 to discuss North Korea’s yet another missile test, a well-informed source told TASS on Sunday.

According to the source, the meeting was requested by the United States and Japan.

"The meeting is planned for Tuesday, May 16," the source said, adding that it will follow a session dedicated to Colombia.

