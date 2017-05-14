Armed militant killed in Makhachkala

MAKHACHKALA, May 14. /TASS/. A man who opened fire from a handgun at police officers was killed on Sunday in Dagestan’s capital city Makhachkala, a spokesman for the republic’s interior ministry told TASS.

"Today, police officers killed a criminal who opened gunfire at them when they tried to detain him. The incident took place in a Makhachkala suburb. According to preliminary data, the man was a member of a local illegal armed group," the spokesman said, adding that neither the police officers nor civilians were hurt.