Rally of protest against electoral system reform held in Chisinau

World
May 14, 19:56 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Thousands of people gathered in from of the parliament building chanting "Away with the criminal authorities," "Early elections," "Away with corruption," "No to changes in the electoral syste"

CHISINAU, May 14. /TASS/. A rally in protest of the ongoing electoral system reform was held on Sunday in the Moldovan capital city of Chisinau.

The rally was organized to non-government organizations and opposition political forces, including the Dignity and Truth Platform movement, the Party of Action and Solidarity, Our Party, the Liberal Democratic Party of Moldova and the Party of Communists, which demand resignation of the corrupt ruling pro-European coalition.

Thousands of people gathered in from of the parliament building chanting "Away with the criminal authorities," "Early elections," "Away with corruption," "No to changes in the electoral syste," etc. "We must begin mass protests not to let the bill on amendments to the electoral system be passed in second reading. We demand this bill be revoked from the parliament. We will lose our country if we stay indifferent," Arcadie Barbarosie, director of the Institute for Public Policy and one of the rally organizers, said.

Those speaking at the rally criticized the electoral system reform initiated by the leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Moldova Vladimir Plahotniuc which envisages replacing the proportional electoral system (by party tickets) by elections in one-seat communities. The opposition says the ruling party needs these amendments to keep power after its disastrous rule. According to the latest public opinion polls, more than 80% of Moldovans have no confidence in the authorities.

The rally lasted for about two hours, despite the rain. No incidents were reported. The opposition leaders called on the protesters to gather for another rally on May 28. Organizers say the rally brought together more than 3,000 people. The police however said there had been about one thousand people.

