DPR serviceman wounded in shelling by Ukrainian troops - DPR command

DONETSK, May 14. /TASS/. One serviceman of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was wounded in shelling conducted from the positions of the Ukrainian army, Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for the DPR’s operations command, said on Sunday.

"As a result of shelling of our positions, one serviceman of the DPR armed forces was wounded," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying. He also said that a civilian was killed in the village of Kominernovo in the south of the DPR in shelling by Ukrainian troops. Apart from that, a woman was wounded in shelling of a Yasinovataya suburb.

According to the DPR command, as many as 61 violations of the ceasefire by Ukrainian troops were reported in the past day. Ukrainian troops used 122mm artillery systems, tanks, mortars, grenade launchers and firearms.

Since autumn 2014, the Contact Group on the settlement in Donbass has agreed more than ten ceasefires but none lasted for long, with the parties accusing each other of breaking them down.

Yet another ceasefire starting from April 1 was agreed at a Contact Group meeting on March 29. However, according to the self-proclaimed republics, this ceasefire did not stay for long either as Ukraine broke it down in less than an hour. At a regular Contact Group meeting on April 12, the sides reiterated their commitment to the "Easter ceasefire" that was to come into effect from ten in the morning on April 13. Shelling however continues.