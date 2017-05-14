Back to Main page
Xi Jinping thanks Kazakh president for contribution to Syrian settlement

World
May 14, 16:52 UTC+3 ASTANA

The Chinese leader reiterated his plans to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan to take part in the SCO summit and the opening of the Expo-2017 international exhibition

Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, May 14. /TASS/. China’s President Xi Jinping has thanked visiting Kazakhstan’s leader Nursultan Nazarbayev for the contribution to the Syrian settlement, the press service of the Kazakh president said on Sunday.

"The sides discussed issues of regional and cybersecurity, as well as current issues of the international agenda," the press service said. "Xi Jinping thanked NUrsultan Nazarbayev for Kazakhstan’s contribution to the process of Syrian settlement."

According to the press service, the Chinese leader reiterated his plans to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and the opening of the Expo-2017 international exhibition.

Topics
Syrian conflict
