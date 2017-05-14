Xi Jinping thanks Kazakh president for contribution to Syrian settlement

Macron inaugurated as French presidentWorld May 14, 14:29
ASTANA, May 14. /TASS/. China’s President Xi Jinping has thanked visiting Kazakhstan’s leader Nursultan Nazarbayev for the contribution to the Syrian settlement, the press service of the Kazakh president said on Sunday.
"The sides discussed issues of regional and cybersecurity, as well as current issues of the international agenda," the press service said. "Xi Jinping thanked NUrsultan Nazarbayev for Kazakhstan’s contribution to the process of Syrian settlement."
According to the press service, the Chinese leader reiterated his plans to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and the opening of the Expo-2017 international exhibition.