Civilian wounded in Ukrainian army’s shelling on village in DPR south - DPR

US to draft proposals to settle situation with Russian diplomats — ZakharovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 13, 14:11
Virus attacks targeting Russian banks futile as of yet, says Central BankWorld May 13, 12:22
Virus attack targeting Russian Railways localizedWorld May 13, 11:53
Russia’s health ministry says virus attacks repelledSociety & Culture May 13, 5:02
No data leaks caused by virus attack on Russian Interior Ministry’s computersSociety & Culture May 13, 1:07
Sberbank reports attempted virus attacks on its infrastructureSociety & Culture May 13, 0:30
Francois Hollande ready to leave Elysee PalaceWorld May 12, 19:52
Russia may deliver research module to space station in 2018Science & Space May 12, 18:51
This week in photos: Trump-Lavrov talks, Putin's hockey goals and Russia's Victory ParadeSociety & Culture May 12, 18:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
DONETSK, May 13. /TASS/. A young man has been wounded in the fire opened by Ukrainian government forces’ on the village of Kominternovo, south of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the republican operations command said on Saturday.
"Today, a civilian born in 1991 was wounded in shelling on the village of Kominternovo by Ukraine’s Armed Forces," the spokesperson was quoted by the Donetsk news agency as saying.
Earlier, the DPR operations command said that over the last 24 hours Ukrainian armed units had violated the ceasefire 59 times, leaving one person dead and three more wounded. Eight households have been damaged as well.
On March 29, members of the Contact Group seeking to find a peace solution in eastern Ukraine reached an agreement on a ceasefire as of April 1 at a meeting in Minsk. At the April 12 meeting, the parties reiterated their commitment to the Easter truce, which was to come into force at 10 am Moscow Time on April 13. Nevertheless, the shelling continues.