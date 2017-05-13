Back to Main page
Civilian wounded in Ukrainian army’s shelling on village in DPR south - DPR

World
May 13, 19:03 UTC+3 DONETSK

Earlier, the DPR operations command said that over the last 24 hours Ukrainian armed units had violated the ceasefire 59 times, leaving one person dead and three more wounded

Share
1 pages in this article

DONETSK, May 13. /TASS/. A young man has been wounded in the fire opened by Ukrainian government forces’ on the village of Kominternovo, south of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the republican operations command said on Saturday.

"Today, a civilian born in 1991 was wounded in shelling on the village of Kominternovo by Ukraine’s Armed Forces," the spokesperson was quoted by the Donetsk news agency as saying.

Earlier, the DPR operations command said that over the last 24 hours Ukrainian armed units had violated the ceasefire 59 times, leaving one person dead and three more wounded. Eight households have been damaged as well.

On March 29, members of the Contact Group seeking to find a peace solution in eastern Ukraine reached an agreement on a ceasefire as of April 1 at a meeting in Minsk. At the April 12 meeting, the parties reiterated their commitment to the Easter truce, which was to come into force at 10 am Moscow Time on April 13. Nevertheless, the shelling continues.

