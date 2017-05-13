Driver’s license issuing system disrupted by virus attack in some Russian regions

US to draft proposals to settle situation with Russian diplomats — ZakharovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 13, 14:11
MOSCOW, May 13./TASS/. The system issuing driver’s licenses is not functioning in some Russian regions after coming under a cyber-attack, a law enforcement source told TASS on Saturday.
The system came under a computer virus attack on Friday. Specialists are working to restore the system, he said.
On Friday, the Interior Ministry reported a virus attack on its Windows-operated PCs, with around one thousand infected computers being blocked. According to ministry’s Spokesperson Irina Volk, the Ministry’s server resources were not infected as it uses different operation systems and locally-made servers on Russia’s Elbrus microprocessor.
"As of now the virus has been localized. There have been no inside information leaks from the Russian Interior Ministry’s information resources," she said on Friday.