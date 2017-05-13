Back to Main page
Russian reconciliation center reports eight ceasefire violations in Syria in past day

World
May 13, 13:33 updated at: May 13, 14:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Turkish officers reported three violations in the provinces of Daraa, Idlib and Homs

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian monitors reported eight ceasefire violations in Syria in the past day, while Turkish officers reported three violations during the day, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in its regular daily news bulletin on Saturday, adding that the situation in the de-escalation zones remains stable.

"During the day, Russian officers in the Russian-Turkish joint commission set up to monitor ceasefire violations in Syria reported eight shelling incidents - four in Damascus province, two in Latakia province and two in Hama province, " the center said.

It said Turkish officers reported three violations in the provinces of Daraa, Idlib and Homs.

The bulletin said most incidents of indiscriminate shooting were reported from the areas under control of gunmen from the terrorist groups Jabhat al-Nusra and Islamic State (both outlawed in Russia).

It also said no new settlements or armed groups have joined the ceasefire agreement during the day.

De-escalation zones

On May 4, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to set up four de-escalation zones in Syria. Under a memorandum signed at the talks in Astana, the four zones are Idlib province and some parts of neighboring provinces (Aleppo, Latakia and Hama), an area north of Homs, Damascus’s suburb Eastern Ghouta, and a number of provinces in southern Syria - Daraa and Al-Quneitra.

In those areas, combat operations, including flights by military aircraft, are outlawed as of May 6. The memorandum was concluded for six months with chances of automatic prolongation for another six months. Russia’s Defense Ministry said earlier that the fight against Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist groups (outlawed in Russia - TASS) would be continued inside and around those zones.

Syrian conflict
