Virus attacks targeting Russian banks futile as of yet, says Central Bank

MOSCOW, May 13./TASS/. The center monitoring cyber-attacks in the credit and financial sphere of the Bank of Russia "has fixed no incidents compromising data resources of banking institutions" as a result of a virus attack on May 12, the Central Bank’s press service told reporters on Saturday.
It said in April, the center reported signs that systems could have been compromised to use in an attack. Similar warnings about Cobalt Strike were circulated in May, the press service said.
Blocking virus attacks were reported in dozens of countries on Friday. Coming under attacks in Russia were computers of major companies and ministries, including the Savings Bank, Megafon cell phone provider, the Interior Ministry and the Ministry for Emergency Situations.