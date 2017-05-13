Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Virus attack targeting Russian Railways localized

World
May 13, 11:53 UTC+3

The company stressed that owing to prompt measures, there have been no failures in the technical process, and all passengers and cargoes are conveyed in a routine mode

Share
1 pages in this article
© Andrei Makhonin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 13./TASS/. A virus attack targeted the IT system of Russian Railways, the virus has been localized and work is in progress to destroy it, the company said.

"Technical work is underway to destroy it and update the antivirus protection," it said.

The company stressed that owing to prompt measures, there have been no failures in the technical process, and all passengers and cargoes are conveyed in a routine mode.

Cyber-attacks were reported in dozens of countries on Friday. Coming under attacks in Russia were computers of major companies and ministries, including the Savings Bank, Megafon cell phone provider, the Interior Ministry and the Ministry for Emergency Situations

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US to draft proposals to settle situation with Russian diplomats — Zakharova
2
Putin to talk cost-effective transport routes at China’s ‘Silk Road’ summit
3
Driver’s license issuing system disrupted by virus attack in some Russian regions
4
Virus attack targeting Russian Railways localized
5
The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
6
US heavy drone spotted over Black Sea — source
7
No data leaks caused by virus attack on Russian Interior Ministry’s computers
TOP STORIES
Реклама