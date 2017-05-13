Virus attack targeting Russian Railways localized

US to draft proposals to settle situation with Russian diplomats — ZakharovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 13, 14:11
MOSCOW, May 13./TASS/. A virus attack targeted the IT system of Russian Railways, the virus has been localized and work is in progress to destroy it, the company said.
"Technical work is underway to destroy it and update the antivirus protection," it said.
The company stressed that owing to prompt measures, there have been no failures in the technical process, and all passengers and cargoes are conveyed in a routine mode.
Cyber-attacks were reported in dozens of countries on Friday. Coming under attacks in Russia were computers of major companies and ministries, including the Savings Bank, Megafon cell phone provider, the Interior Ministry and the Ministry for Emergency Situations