Kiev troops violate ceasefire 59 times in past 24 hours, says DPR command

World
May 13, 10:40 UTC+3 DONETSK

Its source said 19 settlements came under fire

DONETSK, May 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have violated the ceasefire 59 times over the past 24 hours, shelling the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the DPR operational command reports on Saturday.

"Tanks, mortars, infantry combat vehicles, armored vehicles, grenade launches and firearms were used," the Donetsk News Agency quoted a source from the DPR command as saying.

Its source said 19 settlements came under fire. Earlier, the press service of DonbassGas company said almost 300 residential buildings had been left without gas. Specialists are expected to restore gas supply within the day.

Since autumn 2014, the Contact Group on the settlement in Donbass has declared more than ten ceasefires, but none lasted for long. The sides accused each other of breaking the ceasefire.

On March 29, members of the Contact Group declared another ceasefire in Donbass starting from April 1 ahead of the Easter celebrations. However, the Kiev forces adhered to ceasefire just during one hour. At a new meeting of the Contact Group on April 12, it was announced that the parties to the conflict agreed to observe another ceasefire from 10 a.m. on April 13. However, shelling continues.

Ukraine crisis
