Water level declines slightly in Ishim River in flood-hit Siberian region

YEKATERINBURG, May 13. /TASS/. The water level in the Ishim River in Russia’s Siberian Tyumen region has declined by another three centimeters on Saturday, to 975 centimeters, but 130 houses are still partially flooded in Ishim city and the Ishim district, the press service of the regional emergencies ministry’s department told TASS on Saturday.

The press service said "6,608 allotments and 130 houses are partially flooded" in the area. Thirteen temporary accommodation centers for about 2,000 people have been opened in the Ishim district, the press service said in a report.

The Tyumen region governor, Vladimir Yakushev, has said the flood situation in Ishim has stabilized. However, huge masses of water press waterworks and the situation can deteriorate any moment, he added, noting that a huge group of specialists and hardware was deployed in the area.

More than 950 people and 220 units of hardware are deployed in the district. Bypass routes have been organized for vehicles traveling between settlements of the Ishim and Sladkovsky districts. A state of emergency is in place in Ishim and three municipalities of the Tyumen region.