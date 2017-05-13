Back to Main page
Russian military deliver humanitarian aid to Syrian Latakia

World
May 13, 8:30 UTC+3 LATAKIA (Syria)

1,500 tons of relief supplies had been handed out to local residents

LATAKIA (Syria), May 13. /TASS/. The Russian military’s center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties in Syria has delivered humanitarian aid to Skubin settlement in the suburbs of Latakia that has sheltered refugees from many other regions of the country, a senior officer from the reconciliation center told reporters on Saturday.

"At the request of Latakia’s governor, aid was delivered to the settlement of Skubin," Lieutenant-Colonel Denis Andronov said, adding that 1,500 tons of relief supplies had been handed out to local residents. He said food packages were rather hefty this time - five kilograms of tinned meat, rice, sugar and tea.

On Friday, lists of local residents in particular need were drawn up, and they were the first to receive humanitarian aid this time.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23, 2016. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.

Topics
Syrian conflict
