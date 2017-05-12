Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

North Korea calls on UN member states to reconsider implementation of sanctions

World
May 12, 21:28 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

In April, North Korea carried out several missile tests the latest of which took place on April 28, only a few hours after the UN SC had held a meeting to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, May 12. /TASS/. North Korea calls on the United Nations member states to reconsider the implementation of sanctions imposed on Pyongyang by the UN Security Council, the country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Friday.

The North Korean Permanent Mission called on all the member states of the United Nations to "reconsider their implementation activities until the legality of those sanction resolutions are clarified at the international forum of legal experts as demanded by the DPRK."

Read also

Russian diplomat believes sanctions will not force North Korea to give up nuclear program

The mission criticized the United States and the Security Council Sanction Committee for organizing meetings with regional groups aimed at making UN member states implement sanctions against Pyongyang.

According to the mission, the United States "is so frightened of the great military strength of the DPRK" that it considers "ordinary business of restaurant management as manufacturing factories of nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles," while the Sanction Committee is a "degenerated tool of pursuing the US policy against the DPRK" which is "making fool of itself in front of the international community for its hysteric madness on sanctions."

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula began to grow in early 2016 when North Korea conducted a nuclear test and after that launched a ballistic missile carrying a satellite. In September 2016, Pyongyang carried out another nuclear test, while more than 20 missiles were test-fired during the year.

In April 2017, North Korea carried out several missile tests the latest of which took place on April 28, only a few hours after the United Nations Security Council had held a meeting to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Meanwhile, in early March, the media reported that North Korea was making preparations for the sixth nuclear test.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US heavy drone spotted over Black Sea — source
2
Investigative Committee, Interior Ministry deny reports on hacker attacks on their servers
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry confirms US spy jet intercepted over Black Sea
4
Putin to talk cost-effective transport routes at China’s ‘Silk Road’ summit
5
Chinese diplomat comments on Silk Road Economic Belt project's first results
6
Kremlin sees no undue risk in intercepting US spy plane
7
Russian diplomat reproaches US media for heavy bias during Lavrov’s visit to US
TOP STORIES
Реклама