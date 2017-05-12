Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moldovan presidential spokesman slams detention of Russian journalist as provocation

World
May 12, 20:24 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Russia’s Union of Journalists earlier reported that the Moldovan security services had detained Russian journalist Dmitry Yermolayev at Chisinau airport

Share
1 pages in this article

CHISINAU, May 12. /TASS/. The detention of Russian journalist Dmitry Yermolayev at Chisinau airport was a provocation, Moldovan Presidential Spokesman Ion Cheban said.

"Chief Editor of the Russian News weekly Dmitry Yermolayev’s detention in Chisinau is another provocation of the Eurounionists (supporters of Moldova’s unification with Romania and integration into the European Union) aimed at disrupting the policy of restoring friendship and strategic partnership with Russia," Cheban told TASS. He pointed out that this was not the first time when Moldova’s security services detained Russian journalists, which had become the reason for a chill in relations between the two countries in the past.

Read also

Moldovan border police deport Russian journalist

Earlier on Friday, Russia’s Union of Journalists reported that the Moldovan security services had detained Yermolayev at Chisinau airport. The Union added that the Russian journalist had been questioned for several hours with no particular reason. However, he was released after the Moldovan security services had learned that diplomats from the Russian embassy planned to tackle this issue.

Yermolayev is not the first Russian journalist to face trouble at Chisinau airport. Earlier Moldova’s authorities prevented crews from Russia’s Rossiya 24 and Zvezda TV channels from entering the country, claiming that the journalists did not have an accreditation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Quick solutions in Russian-US relations unlikely due to Obama legacy — Kremlin aide
2
Russian missile cruiser starts air defense drills in Barents Sea
3
The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
4
US heavy drone spotted over Black Sea — source
5
Moldovan presidential spokesman slams detention of Russian journalist as provocation
6
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
7
EU Council eases visa rules for Ukraine — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама