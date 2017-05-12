Moldovan border police deport Russian journalist

CHISINAU, May 12. /TASS/. Moldova’s authorities have confirmed the deportation of Dmitry Yermolayev, Chief Editor of the Russian News weekly, whom the country’s border police believed to be suspicions, Moldovan Border Police Spokesperson Raisa Novitski told TASS.

"We did not detain Yermolayev. He failed to explain the purpose of his visit to Moldova, so he will be sent to Moscow on the next flight," Novitski said without going into further detail.

Earlier on Friday, Russia’s Union of Journalists reported that the Moldovan security services had detained Yermolayev at Chisinau airport. The Union added that the Russian journalist had been questioned for several hours with no particular reason. However, he was released after the Moldovan security services had learned that diplomats from the Russian embassy planned to tackle this issue.

Yermolayev is not the first Russian journalist to face trouble at Chisinau airport. Earlier Moldova’s authorities prevented crews from Russia’s Rossiya 24 and Zvezda TV channels from entering the country, claiming that the journalists did not have an accreditation.