Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary

World
May 12, 14:01 UTC+3

One of the most spectacular natural landscapes in the world, Los Glaciares National Park in Argentina, turned 80 years old

Perito Moreno Glacier seen as it decends into the Argentino Lake from an observatory in the Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina
© AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills
Chunks of ice break off the Perito Moreno Glacier in Lake Argentina
© AP Photo/Francisco Munoz
Visitors stand on a network of walkways beside the Perito Moreno Glacier
© AP Photo/Ian James
Perito Moreno is among the most accessible large glaciers
© AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
A tour boat passes near the snout of Spegazzini Glacier in Los Glaciares National Park in Argentina
© AP Photo/Ian James,
Perito Moreno Glacier periodically advances over the lake, and then breaks off
© AP Photo Natacha Pisarenko
A ship transporting tourists approaches icebergs from Upsala Glacier in Lake Argentino
© AP Photo/Eduardo Di Baia
Perito Moreno Glacier in Los Glaciares National Park
© AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
Perito Moreno Glacier in Los Glaciares National Park
© AP Photo Natacha Pisarenko
View of Cerro Chalten at Los Glaciares National Park
© AP Photo/Eduardo Di Baia
Perito Moreno Glacier seen as it decends into the Argentino Lake from an observatory in the Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina
© AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills
Chunks of ice break off the Perito Moreno Glacier in Lake Argentina
© AP Photo/Francisco Munoz
Visitors stand on a network of walkways beside the Perito Moreno Glacier
© AP Photo/Ian James
Perito Moreno is among the most accessible large glaciers
© AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
A tour boat passes near the snout of Spegazzini Glacier in Los Glaciares National Park in Argentina
© AP Photo/Ian James,
Perito Moreno Glacier periodically advances over the lake, and then breaks off
© AP Photo Natacha Pisarenko
A ship transporting tourists approaches icebergs from Upsala Glacier in Lake Argentino
© AP Photo/Eduardo Di Baia
Perito Moreno Glacier in Los Glaciares National Park
© AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
Perito Moreno Glacier in Los Glaciares National Park
© AP Photo Natacha Pisarenko
View of Cerro Chalten at Los Glaciares National Park
© AP Photo/Eduardo Di Baia

 Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park turned 80 years old. One of the most spectacular natural landscapes in the world, Los Glaciares was declared a Unesco world heritage site in 1981. It's best known for the giant ice cap that covers 30% of the 2,269-square-km park and is the largest in the world outside of Antarctica and Greenland. One of the most accessible glaciers is Perito Moreno. The park is located on the Chilean border in the southwestern Argentinian province of Santa Cruz. When its ice melts, the water flows down from the Andes to the Atlantic on one side and the Pacific on the other. 

 

