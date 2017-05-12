Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary

Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversaryWorld May 12, 14:01
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park turned 80 years old. One of the most spectacular natural landscapes in the world, Los Glaciares was declared a Unesco world heritage site in 1981. It's best known for the giant ice cap that covers 30% of the 2,269-square-km park and is the largest in the world outside of Antarctica and Greenland. One of the most accessible glaciers is Perito Moreno. The park is located on the Chilean border in the southwestern Argentinian province of Santa Cruz. When its ice melts, the water flows down from the Andes to the Atlantic on one side and the Pacific on the other.