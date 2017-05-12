Back to Main page
Blast occurs in downtown Rome, no injuries reported

World
May 12, 11:31 UTC+3

Initial information suggests that a homemade bomb planted between two cars went off near a post office in Aventino

© EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

ROME, May 12. /TASS/. An explosion occurred in one of central areas of Italy’s capital Rome, the ANSA angency reported on Friday. 

Initial information suggests that a homemade bomb planted between two cars went off near a post office in Aventino. The neighboring area has been cordoned off.

No injuries have been reported, the news agency said, citing police. Firefighters and police are working at the scene.

