Blast occurs in downtown Rome, no injuries reported

ROME, May 12. /TASS/. An explosion occurred in one of central areas of Italy’s capital Rome, the ANSA angency reported on Friday.
Initial information suggests that a homemade bomb planted between two cars went off near a post office in Aventino. The neighboring area has been cordoned off.
No injuries have been reported, the news agency said, citing police. Firefighters and police are working at the scene.