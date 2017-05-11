Arctic Council ministerial meeting opens in Alaska

FAIRBANKS (United States), May 11. /TASS/. A meeting of foreign ministers from the Arctic Council member states has started in Alaska with the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a TASS correspondent reports from the event.

The meeting is attended by the foreign ministers of the Arctic Council member states that comprise Denmark, Iceland, Canada, Norway, Russia, the United States, Finland and Sweden, and also by representatives of the indigenous peoples of the North.

Following the results of their negotiations, the foreign ministers are expected to sign a Fairbanks Declaration, and also an Agreement on intensifying international scientific cooperation in the Arctic.

The Arctic Council was established in 1996 to coordinate the activities of regional countries for the sustainable development of the Arctic. The Arctic Council does not deal with military or security issues in the region. It is a high-level inter-governmental forum assisting cooperation in the region, especially in the sphere of environmental protection.