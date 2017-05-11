Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US diplomat says Washington pursues ‘policies that maintain Arctic’s peaceful nature’

World
May 11, 18:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

All Council members have expressed a shared goal of keeping the Arctic clean and capable of sustaining the unique biodiversity in the region, US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft has noted

Share
1 pages in this article
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft has called for maintaining the reduction in tensions in the Arctic on his LiveJournal page prior to his meeting with top diplomats from the Arctic Council’s member countries: Denmark, Iceland, Canada, Norway, Russia, the US, Finland, and Sweden - in Fairbanks, Alaska.

"Over the past two years, the members of the Council have come together to make great strides in laying the groundwork for sustainable development of the Arctic", the US envoy noted. "The unparalleled level of cooperation in the Council is all the more remarkable considering the geopolitical tensions in other parts of the world."

Read also

Russia and Norway team up to clean Arctic of nuclear waste

As he put it, "After extensive negotiation, all eight member countries reached a groundbreaking agreement on scientific cooperation that will be signed at the Arctic Council ministerial meeting on May 11 in Fairbanks, Alaska." "The agreement sets the stage for collaborative research on biodiversity, the atmosphere, ocean resources, human health, and many other areas of interest to Council members as well as other countries with interests in the Arctic," the ambassador said.

"Research is an important component in the development of one of the most significant resources in the Arctic, the hydrocarbons buried beneath the Arctic floor," Tefft highlighted. "All Council members have expressed a shared goal of keeping the Arctic clean and capable of sustaining the unique biodiversity in the region."

"Finally, the United States strives to advance policies that maintain the peaceful nature of the Arctic," the diplomat highlighted. "It is crucial, as we consider the tensions so prevalent in other parts of the world, that each country commit to peaceful activity in the Arctic and avoid actions that can be misunderstood by their neighbors." He noted that the Arctic "has seen a major easing of tensions since the end of the Cold War." "We must all strive to keep it that way," Tefft indicated.

Ahead of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Alaska, the Russian diplomatic mission emphasized, in its turn, that Russia "sees the Arctic as an area of dialogue and cooperation and is inclined to oppose any attempts to create tension and a policy of confrontation in the area." "There are no unsolvable problems, let alone issues that need military solutions, in the area in question," the foreign ministry stated.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat reproaches US media for heavy bias during Lavrov’s visit to US
2
Russian troops to receive advanced artillery reconnaissance systems
3
Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up
4
Russia's 20-tonne reconnaissance and attack robot to undergo testing in 2018
5
Press review: Moscow mulls tit-for-tat action and Italian party vows to lift sanctions
6
Kremlin: Possible change of Russian envoy to US not linked to FBI chief dismissal
7
Russia hopes for close cooperation with new South Korean leadership
TOP STORIES
Реклама