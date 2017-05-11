Back to Main page
Wildfire areas in Russia’s Siberia is growing

World
May 11, 8:21 UTC+3 CHITA

Forest fires are raging on an area of about 1,800 hectares

CHITA, May 11. /TASS/. The total area engulfed by wildfires in Russia's Siberia has grown to 1,800 hectares, with most the fires reported from the TransBaikal Territory, the Russian Aerial Forest Protection Service reported on Thursday.

"Forest fires in Siberia are raging on an area of about 1,800 hectares. Most of the wildfires are reported from the TransBaikal Territory (1,100 hectares). The area consumed by wildfires in the Irkutsk region stands at about 550 hectares, in the republic of Tuva - 70 hectares, and in the Tomsk region - 43 hectares," the service said.

According to TransBaikal’s ministry of natural resources, five forest fires are raging on an area of 742 hectares as on Thursday morning. Three wildfires on of area of 103 hectares have been localized. There is no threat to populated localities. Firefighting operations involve 253 men and 39 fire engines. Most of fires were man-induced. However the windy weather contributes to the fires.

Buryatia’s forestry agency reported that four wildfires on an area of about 28 hectares have been extinguished during the day. As of Thursday morning, no beds of fire are registered in the republic. No wildfires are reported from the republic of Khakassia but the local authorities have opted to extend the high fire-hazard alert till the end of the month due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The press service of the Irkutsk region government reported that three forest fires were localized on an area of 581 hectares. "Five wildfires were extinguished in the Irkutsk region on Wednesday, including on an area of 523 hectares in forest-covered terrain and 54 hectares of steppes," the press service said.

High fire-hazard alert stays in place in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorsky Territory. In the past day alone, six wildfires on an area of some 42 hectares were put out in the region. In the Khabarovsk Territory, the local forestry authority reported seven wildfires on an area of 62 hectares.

