20 people killed in Islamic State’s weapons depot in Syria - Xinhua

World
May 11, 0:57 UTC+3

No more details are available

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. At least 20 people were killed in an explosion that rocked an Islamic State’s weapons depot in the city of Der ez-Zor in the east of Syria, Xinhua said on Thursday.

No more details are available.

Islamic State
Countries
Syria
