US Department of State says sanctions on Russia to remain in place

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. Sanctions on Russia will remain in place until Moscow reverses the actions that triggered them, US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement following the Washington meeting between US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
"Secretary Tillerson stressed the need for progress toward full implementation of the Minsk agreements. Sanctions on Russia will remain in place until Moscow reverses the actions that triggered them," the statement reads.
"The United States and Russia agreed to continue discussions to resolve other issues of bilateral concern, including strategic stability," Nauert added.
The Russian foreign minister arrived in the United States on Tuesday night, his visit is scheduled to last until Thursday. After holding talks in Washington, Lavrov is heading to Fairbanks, Alaska, to participate in a ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council.