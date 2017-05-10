Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US Department of State says sanctions on Russia to remain in place

World
May 10, 22:07 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

"Secretary Tillerson stressed the need for progress toward full implementation of the Minsk agreements," US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert said

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. Sanctions on Russia will remain in place until Moscow reverses the actions that triggered them, US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement following the Washington meeting between US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

"Secretary Tillerson stressed the need for progress toward full implementation of the Minsk agreements. Sanctions on Russia will remain in place until Moscow reverses the actions that triggered them," the statement reads.

"The United States and Russia agreed to continue discussions to resolve other issues of bilateral concern, including strategic stability," Nauert added.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in the United States on Tuesday night, his visit is scheduled to last until Thursday. After holding talks in Washington, Lavrov is heading to Fairbanks, Alaska, to participate in a ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up
2
Russia's top diplomat surprised by US reporter's question about ex-FBI director
3
Roosevelt wanted to buy a piece of Crimea in final days of World War II
4
20 people killed in Islamic State’s weapons depot in Syria - Xinhua
5
Russia pressing for conference on making Middle East WMD-free zone before 2020
6
Putin-led ‘Hockey Legends’ team crushes Night League squad 17:6 in gala match
7
Russia checks Aerospace Force for readiness to defend facilities against advanced weapons
TOP STORIES
Реклама