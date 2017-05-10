Trump and Lavrov meet in WashingtonRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 10, 17:59
French President-elect, 39-year-old Emmanuel Macron will be the youngest president in the history of the Fifth Republic, established by Charles de Gaulle more than 50 years ago. His wife Brigitte Macron has been a strong presence throughout her husband's presidential campaign. Brigitte, 64, (née Trogneux), is 24 years older than her husband. She is Macron's former drama teacher. They first met when he was 15 and have officially been a couple since Macron turned 18. Macron says she is his right hand in preparing campaign speeches. The pair eventually married in 2007, when he was nearly 30 and she 54 years old. Meet France's first lady Brigitte Macron.