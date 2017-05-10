Back to Main page
France's first lady Brigitte Macron

World
May 10, 17:57 UTC+3

Brigitte Macron has been a strong presence throughout her husband's presidential campaign

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte pose during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, southwestern France, April 12, 2017
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte pose during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, southwestern France, April 12, 2017
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte pose during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, southwestern France, April 12, 2017
© Eric Feferberg, Pool via AP
Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron sit on a chairlift on their way to the mountain top for a lunch break during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, 2017
Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron sit on a chairlift on their way to the mountain top for a lunch break during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, 2017
Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron sit on a chairlift on their way to the mountain top for a lunch break during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, 2017
© EPA/ERIC FEFERBERG/POOL
Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron casting their ballot in the first round of the French presidential election, in le Touquet, northern France, April 23, 2017
Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron casting their ballot in the first round of the French presidential election, in le Touquet, northern France, April 23, 2017
Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron casting their ballot in the first round of the French presidential election, in le Touquet, northern France, April 23, 2017
© AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Brigitte Macron smiles after casting her vote in Le Touquet, France, May 7, 2017
Brigitte Macron smiles after casting her vote in Le Touquet, France, May 7, 2017
Brigitte Macron smiles after casting her vote in Le Touquet, France, May 7, 2017
© AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive at the Elysee Palace for a state dinner to honor Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's visit in Paris, France, 2016
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive at the Elysee Palace for a state dinner to honor Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's visit in Paris, France, 2016
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive at the Elysee Palace for a state dinner to honor Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's visit in Paris, France, 2016
© EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Brigitte Macron smiles after casting her vote in Le Touquet, France
Brigitte Macron smiles after casting her vote in Le Touquet, France
Brigitte Macron smiles after casting her vote in Le Touquet, France
© AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte, leaves her house, in Le Touquet, northern France, May 6, 2017
Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte, leaves her house, in Le Touquet, northern France, May 6, 2017
Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte, leaves her house, in Le Touquet, northern France, May 6, 2017
© AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Then France's Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive at the Elysee Palace in Paris, 2015
Then France's Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive at the Elysee Palace in Paris, 2015
Then France's Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive at the Elysee Palace in Paris, 2015
© AP Photo/Jacques Brinon
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, visit the French martyr village of Oradour-sur-Glane, central France, April 28, 2017
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, visit the French martyr village of Oradour-sur-Glane, central France, April 28, 2017
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, visit the French martyr village of Oradour-sur-Glane, central France, April 28, 2017
© Pascal Lachenaud/Pool Photo via AP
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attend the annual dinner of the Representative Council of France's Jewish Associations (CRIF) in Paris, February 22, 2017
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attend the annual dinner of the Representative Council of France's Jewish Associations (CRIF) in Paris, February 22, 2017
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attend the annual dinner of the Representative Council of France's Jewish Associations (CRIF) in Paris, February 22, 2017
© Christophe Petit Tesson/ Pool via AP
French President-elect, 39-year-old Emmanuel Macron will be the youngest president in the history of the Fifth Republic, established by Charles de Gaulle more than 50 years ago. His wife Brigitte Macron has been a strong presence throughout her husband's presidential campaign. Brigitte, 64, (née Trogneux), is 24 years older than her husband. She is Macron's former drama teacher. They first met when he was 15 and have officially been a couple since Macron turned 18. Macron says she is his right hand in preparing campaign speeches. The pair eventually married in 2007, when he was nearly 30 and she 54 years old. Meet France's first lady Brigitte Macron. 

