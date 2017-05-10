White House confirms Trump to receive Lavrov on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to receive Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the White House on Wednesday, as follows from the information on the President's working program released by the White House press service.

The document says the meeting will begin at 10:30 EDST, or 14:30 UTC. The only detail the press service specified was that Trump would receive Lavrov in the Oval Office.

Lavrov arrived in Washington with a working visit earlier on Tuesday. His previous visit to Washington took place in 2013, while the previous visit of a Russian President to the U.S. was held in 2010.

Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov would meet with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday. In the course of the talks, they would exchange opinions on key international and bilateral problems.

The press service of the U.S. Department of State also said Lavrov and Tillerson would give primary attention to settling the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, as well as to bilateral relations.

From Washington, Lavrov is expected to go to Fairbanks, Alaska, where he will take part in a ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council. He visit to the U.S. will continue through to May 11.

The sides agreed to hold the Lavrov-Tillerson meeting in Fairbanks on the sidelines of the Arctic Council conference initially but they decided later on to transfer it to Washington.