Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

White House confirms Trump to receive Lavrov on Wednesday

World
May 10, 6:51 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The only detail the press service specified was that U.S. President would receive Russian Foreign Minister in the Oval Office

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to receive Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the White House on Wednesday, as follows from the information on the President's working program released by the White House press service.

The document says the meeting will begin at 10:30 EDST, or 14:30 UTC. The only detail the press service specified was that Trump would receive Lavrov in the Oval Office.

Lavrov arrived in Washington with a working visit earlier on Tuesday. His previous visit to Washington took place in 2013, while the previous visit of a Russian President to the U.S. was held in 2010.

Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov would meet with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday. In the course of the talks, they would exchange opinions on key international and bilateral problems.

The press service of the U.S. Department of State also said Lavrov and Tillerson would give primary attention to settling the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, as well as to bilateral relations.

From Washington, Lavrov is expected to go to Fairbanks, Alaska, where he will take part in a ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council. He visit to the U.S. will continue through to May 11.

The sides agreed to hold the Lavrov-Tillerson meeting in Fairbanks on the sidelines of the Arctic Council conference initially but they decided later on to transfer it to Washington.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump to receive Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Washington
2
Russia’s top diplomat to visit Washington for talks with U.S. Secretary of State
3
Putin says 'no force ever existed to conquer Russian people'
4
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
5
Putin takes part in ‘Immortal Regiment’ march
6
Russian Foreign Ministry publishes text of memorandum on Syria’s de-escalation zones
7
Russian Defense Ministry denies reports of S-400 missile systems in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама