Diplomat says no agreement between Belarus, EU on simpler visa issuance

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. Belarus and the EU have not reached any agreement yet on reducing the formalities for the issuance of travel visas, Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Kravchenko told TASS on Tuesday after a speech at the Atlantic Council in Washington.

Kravchenko is making a working visit to the U.S.

"Talks are underway," he said. "Consultations at the level of the chief of the Main Consular Department of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry and the relevant experts of the European Commission took place in Brussels recently."

"It's too early yet to speak about any agreements," Kravchenko said. "But the process aimed at reaching these agreements in the future has begun.

In January, Belarus lifted travel visas for the citizens of 80 foreign countries, including all the EU member-states, on the condition they enter the Belarusian territory via Minsk National Airport and restrict their stay in the country to five days.