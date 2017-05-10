Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Belarus, US not discussing return of ambassadors yet, says official

World
May 10, 2:16 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Belarusian authorities issued permission in 2014 to increase the staff of the U.S. embassy to six members

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, May 9. /TASS/. U.S. and Belarus will discuss the reciprocal return of ambassadors to Minsk and Washington but not in the coming days, Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Kravchenko said on Tuesday as he took the floor at a conference of the Atlantic Council.

"No we haven't got as far as that," he said.

In June 2006, the U.S. introduced economic sanctions against two enteprises of the Belarusian state petrochemical corporation Belneftekhim over reports on alleged encroachments on human rights in Belarus. In 2008, the number of staff members at the U.S. embassy in Minsk was reduced to five from thirty-five at the insistence of the Belarusian side.

After that Belarus called off its ambassador in the U.S. for consultations, while the U.S. ambassador left Minsk, also at the insistance of the Belarusian authorities.

Belarusian authorities issued permission in 2014 to increase the staff of the U.S. embassy to six members.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin takes part in ‘Immortal Regiment’ march
2
Putin, Abbas to meet in Sochi to discuss Mideast settlement
3
Russia’s top diplomat to visit Washington for talks with U.S. Secretary of State
4
Victory Day military parade in Moscow
5
Russia cancels Victory Day air parade over Red Square
6
Submarine defense: Russian subs posing Pacific threat to US Navy
7
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
TOP STORIES
Реклама