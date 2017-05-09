About 300 people take part in ‘Immortal Regiment’ march in Beijing

BEIJING, May 9. /TASS/. About 300 people gathered in Beijing’s Chaoyang Park to participate in the ‘Immortal Regiment’ march to commemorate soldiers who had fought or died in World War II, march coordinator Yelena Timofeyeva told TASS on Tuesday.

"We have got convinced that the ‘Immortal Regiment’ helps consolidate ever stronger the residents of both the former USSR and China," the coordinator said.

Spokeswoman for St. Petersburg State University of Economics Tatiana Urzhumtseva told TASS that over 60 students from Russia, and also residents and students of China joined the march with photographs of soldiers who had fought in the Manchurian operation in 1945.

"The students of our university already held the ‘Immortal Regiment’ action in the city of Changchun (the administrative center of Jilin Province in north-east China). This year, we have united the efforts with Beijing," she said.

The ‘Immortal Regiment’ march is an annual event dedicated to the victory in the Second World War that claimed the lives of over 28 million Russians. During the march, people carry portraits of their relatives who fought or died during WW2.

The first march took place in 2012 in the Russian Siberian city of Tomsk and was called the ‘Victors’ Parade’. In 2013, about 120 cities joined it. On May 9, 2015, when the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany was celebrated, the ‘Immortal Regiment’ marched in 500 cities all over the world when some 12 million people carried photos of their grandparents and great-grandparents.