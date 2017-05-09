Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

About 300 people take part in ‘Immortal Regiment’ march in Beijing

World
May 09, 10:19 UTC+3 BEIJING
Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, May 9. /TASS/. About 300 people gathered in Beijing’s Chaoyang Park to participate in the ‘Immortal Regiment’ march to commemorate soldiers who had fought or died in World War II, march coordinator Yelena Timofeyeva told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also
Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Victory Day military parade in Moscow

"We have got convinced that the ‘Immortal Regiment’ helps consolidate ever stronger the residents of both the former USSR and China," the coordinator said.

Spokeswoman for St. Petersburg State University of Economics Tatiana Urzhumtseva told TASS that over 60 students from Russia, and also residents and students of China joined the march with photographs of soldiers who had fought in the Manchurian operation in 1945.

"The students of our university already held the ‘Immortal Regiment’ action in the city of Changchun (the administrative center of Jilin Province in north-east China). This year, we have united the efforts with Beijing," she said.

The ‘Immortal Regiment’ march is an annual event dedicated to the victory in the Second World War that claimed the lives of over 28 million Russians. During the march, people carry portraits of their relatives who fought or died during WW2.

The first march took place in 2012 in the Russian Siberian city of Tomsk and was called the ‘Victors’ Parade’. In 2013, about 120 cities joined it. On May 9, 2015, when the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany was celebrated, the ‘Immortal Regiment’ marched in 500 cities all over the world when some 12 million people carried photos of their grandparents and great-grandparents.

Read also

More than 1,000 people join Immortal Regiment rally in New York

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says 'no force ever existed to conquer Russian people'
2
Russia cancels Victory Day air parade over Red Square
3
Victory Day military parade in Moscow
4
Chechen leader vows dolphinarium will be built in Chechnya’s capital
5
Kiev regularly stages armed provocations in Donbass - Russian Foreign Minister
6
Trump says allegations of collusion with Russia total hoax
7
First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air show
TOP STORIES
Реклама