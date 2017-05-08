Soviet soldiers' mass grave desecrated by vandals in central Ukraine

Russia wins decisive victory over Germany at 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World ChampionshipSport May 08, 20:08
KIEV, May 8. /TASS/. Vandals desecrated the mass grave of Soviet World War Two soldiers in the city of Melitopol in Ukrainian central Zaporozhye region overnight to Monday, local media outlets said.
"Early in the morning, cleaners of the Chistota (Cleaning) municipal company collected two bags of empty bottles and plastic packaging at the cemetery. Some letters of the ‘Your feat will live on in centuries’ inscription have been toppled. A car drove over the flower bed," the Tipichny Melitopol online publication said on Monday.
Earlier, the gravestone had been restored in the run up to Victory Day after a similar act of vandalism.
Zaporozhye police have not offered any comment as of yet.