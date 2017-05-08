Russian, US senior diplomats meet in New York - State Dep

Pilots who took part in Syrian operation to fly over Red Square on May 9Military & Defense May 08, 16:11
Putin visits former KGB representative to GDR on his 90th birthdayRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 08, 12:32
DRP sources report two landmines planted along road to Saur-Mogila memorial complexWorld May 08, 12:27
Putin congratulates Macron on winning French presidential electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 08, 12:24
Kiev regularly stages armed provocations in Donbass - Russian Foreign MinisterRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 08, 10:27
Russia presented draft resolution on de-escalation zones in Syria to UN Security CouncilWorld May 08, 4:16
Macron wins France’s presidential elections with 65.82% of votesWorld May 08, 3:20
Macron: Tonight France opens a new page in historyWorld May 07, 22:41
Mother of jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko dies of heart attackSociety & Culture May 07, 22:01
NEW YORK, May 8. /TASS/. A meeting of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon has begun in New York, Julia Mason, a State Department spokeswoman, told TASS on Monday.
Mason did not elaborate if a news conference was planned after the talks.
Earlier, a State Department spokesperson said that the talks would focus on bilateral relations.