Russian, US senior diplomats meet in New York - State Dep

World
May 08, 18:10 UTC+3 NEW YORK

Earlier, a State Department spokesperson said that the talks would focus on bilateral relations

NEW YORK, May 8. /TASS/. A meeting of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon has begun in New York, Julia Mason, a State Department spokeswoman, told TASS on Monday.

Mason did not elaborate if a news conference was planned after the talks.

Earlier, a State Department spokesperson said that the talks would focus on bilateral relations.

