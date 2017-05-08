DRP sources report two landmines planted along road to Saur-Mogila memorial complex

Putin visits former KGB representative to GDR on his 90th birthdayRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 08, 12:32
DRP sources report two landmines planted along road to Saur-Mogila memorial complexWorld May 08, 12:27
Putin congratulates Macron on winning French presidential electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 08, 12:24
Kiev regularly stages armed provocations in Donbass - Russian Foreign MinisterRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 08, 10:27
Russia presented draft resolution on de-escalation zones in Syria to UN Security CouncilWorld May 08, 4:16
Macron wins France’s presidential elections with 65.82% of votesWorld May 08, 3:20
Macron: Tonight France opens a new page in historyWorld May 07, 22:41
Mother of jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko dies of heart attackSociety & Culture May 07, 22:01
Hollande congratulates Macron on becoming new French presidentWorld May 07, 21:55
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
DONETSK, May 8. /TASS/. Two landmines were planted along the road leading to the Saur-Mogila memorial complex in the Shakhtyorsky District of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Donetsk News Agency reported citing a DPR security source. On Monday, celebrations to mark the 72nd anniversary of the 1945 Victory are planned to be held in the memorial complex.
"Two landmines were planted, one of them exploded but caused no damage," the source said. He did not rule out the possibility that more explosive devices could be planted in the area so deminers have been deployed there.
Earlier on Monday, the DPR administration said that two explosions occurred on the road leading to the Saur-Mogila memorial complex.