DRP sources report two landmines planted along road to Saur-Mogila memorial complex

DONETSK, May 8. /TASS/. Two landmines were planted along the road leading to the Saur-Mogila memorial complex in the Shakhtyorsky District of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Donetsk News Agency reported citing a DPR security source. On Monday, celebrations to mark the 72nd anniversary of the 1945 Victory are planned to be held in the memorial complex.

"Two landmines were planted, one of them exploded but caused no damage," the source said. He did not rule out the possibility that more explosive devices could be planted in the area so deminers have been deployed there.

Earlier on Monday, the DPR administration said that two explosions occurred on the road leading to the Saur-Mogila memorial complex.