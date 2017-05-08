Back to Main page
Russia interested in fruitful dialog with French partners - Ambassador

World
May 08, 4:31 UTC+3 PARIS

"The recent generation of French politicians made its contribution to development of cooperation between Russia and France," the diplomat said

PARIS, May 8. /TASS/. Moscow is interested in fruitful dialog with Paris, Russian ambassador to France Alexander Orlov told TASS in an interview on Monday.

"The recent generation of French politicians made its contribution to development of cooperation between Russia and France," the diplomat said. "The newly elected president of France has also contributed to that," the ambassador said. Emmanuel Macron "headed the French part of the bilateral Business Cooperation Council" when he held the office of the economy minister in 2014-2016, Orlov noted.

France became the leader among foreign investors into the Russian economy last year, the ambassador said.

Forthcoming months may be marked by important steps in development of comprehensive cooperation, the diplomat said. "The partnership of Russia and France is a tribute to memory of our soldiers that defended peace together in two most severe wars," Orlov said. "Russia and France as permanent members of the UN Security Council are particularly responsible for prevention of the next global conflict. These problems are uppermost in the dialog of our countries; I am confident it will gain new momentum," he added.

Countries
France
