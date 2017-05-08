Russia interested in fruitful dialog with French partners - Ambassador

Russia presented draft resolution on de-escalation zones in Syria to UN Security CouncilWorld May 08, 4:16
Macron wins France’s presidential elections with 65.82% of votesWorld May 08, 3:20
Macron: Tonight France opens a new page in historyWorld May 07, 22:41
Mother of jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko dies of heart attackSociety & Culture May 07, 22:01
Hollande congratulates Macron on becoming new French presidentWorld May 07, 21:55
Le Pen concedes defeat as Macron wins landslide victoryWorld May 07, 21:27
Emmanuel Macron clinches French presidencyWorld May 07, 21:04
Voting in France's run-off presidential election drawing to a closeWorld May 07, 20:31
France’s presidential contenders return to Paris after voting outside capitalWorld May 07, 18:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PARIS, May 8. /TASS/. Moscow is interested in fruitful dialog with Paris, Russian ambassador to France Alexander Orlov told TASS in an interview on Monday.
"The recent generation of French politicians made its contribution to development of cooperation between Russia and France," the diplomat said. "The newly elected president of France has also contributed to that," the ambassador said. Emmanuel Macron "headed the French part of the bilateral Business Cooperation Council" when he held the office of the economy minister in 2014-2016, Orlov noted.
France became the leader among foreign investors into the Russian economy last year, the ambassador said.
Forthcoming months may be marked by important steps in development of comprehensive cooperation, the diplomat said. "The partnership of Russia and France is a tribute to memory of our soldiers that defended peace together in two most severe wars," Orlov said. "Russia and France as permanent members of the UN Security Council are particularly responsible for prevention of the next global conflict. These problems are uppermost in the dialog of our countries; I am confident it will gain new momentum," he added.