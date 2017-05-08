Back to Main page
Police released RT’s correspondent detained in Paris earlier - TV Channel

World
May 08, 4:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Charlotte Dubenskij was released "after being questioned about my broadcast/safety equipment," the correspondent said on the website

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Police released the correspondent of Russia Today (RT) TV Channel Charlotte Dubenskij detained earlier during coverage of protests that started after announcement of preliminary results of presidential elections, the Russian TV Channel said on Monday on its website.

Dubenskij was released "after being questioned about my broadcast/safety equipment," the correspondent said on the website.

France’s police had to use tear gas to disperse protesters in Paris’ eastern suburb who sought to stir riots, France Presse said earlier on Sunday.

Leader of the En Marche! (On the Move) movement Emmanuel Macron won the second tour of presidential elections in France with 66.06% of the vote, France interior ministry said on Monday in its final data.

